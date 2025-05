Kopurererua Stream

We had our motorhome booked in to the garage for a service and COF (Certificate of Fitness) first thing this morning. We were able to stay in their yard last night, and our parking spot backed onto this stream, so I took the opportunity for a few phone photos this afternoon.

It was another lovely clear-sky day but the nights are getting colder as we near winter, so we appreciated the diesel heater in the motorhome.