Solo

Our motorhome needed another full day in the garage undergoing some steering repairs for the Certificate of Fitness today, with a big bill to follow. We did some jobs in town and hung out at Mum's place during the day, then stayed in the yard again overnight. I took a few photos with my Panasonic G9 along the nearby Kopurererua Stream at dusk.

I liked the way this lone stalk of Queen Anne's Lace (wild carrot) was silhouetted against the water.