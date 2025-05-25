Previous
Model Aircraft Auction
Photo 609

Model Aircraft Auction

This morning I joined a few ex-colleagues for morning tea at a cafe near the airport. The venue showcases aeronautical history. Some of the others wondered why the carpark was so busy on a Sunday morning, but I had read yesterday that there was going to be an all-day auction of model airplanes next door.

After morning tea I popped my head into the hangar where the auction was taking place, and was met with this colourful scene. I took a few photos but resisted the urge to bid, haha. It looked like an interesting place to return to though, with several historic aircraft on display inside and outside.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Photo Details

