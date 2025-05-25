Model Aircraft Auction

This morning I joined a few ex-colleagues for morning tea at a cafe near the airport. The venue showcases aeronautical history. Some of the others wondered why the carpark was so busy on a Sunday morning, but I had read yesterday that there was going to be an all-day auction of model airplanes next door.



After morning tea I popped my head into the hangar where the auction was taking place, and was met with this colourful scene. I took a few photos but resisted the urge to bid, haha. It looked like an interesting place to return to though, with several historic aircraft on display inside and outside.