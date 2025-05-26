Previous
Autumn, Carlton Reserve by chikadnz
Autumn, Carlton Reserve

More trees are changing colour now and the leaves are falling...

We were back free camping in this reserve for two nights this week. More bad weather is coming.
Janice

@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
