Photo 611
Flooding, Carlton Reserve
We've had a very wet 24 hours; the ground in the reserve is sodden and we have to negotiate some big puddles in the carpark too.
One of the softball fields can be seen behind the trees.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
0
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
autumn
,
galaxy-a15
