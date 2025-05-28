Previous
Next
Autumn Showers I by chikadnz
Photo 612

Autumn Showers I

Photographed through the windscreen while on the move today (yes I was a passenger, and the windscreen wipers were used just after I took the photo).

For the current Scenes of the Road challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50753/on-the-road-again-for-scenes-of-the-road

I've posted a couple of extras for the day:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-05-28
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras-2/2025-05-28
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact