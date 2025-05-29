Industrial Garden

Due to less daylight hours at this time of year, recent wet weather, and only travelling short distances at the moment, our motorhome batteries were running very low yesterday. Thankfully a friend did us a favour by allowing us to plug in overnight at his business in the industrial area of town. We were packed up and on the move again early this morning, back to the garage for further repair work on our motorhome.



This building and garden was on one of the nearby roads. I liked the colour scheme. Photographed with my phone.