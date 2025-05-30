Sunset, Kopurererua Stream

Unfortunately the motorhome repair didn't proceed as planned yesterday, because the part (when it finally arrived) was the wrong one. We were back at the garage again today to check on the plan, but it's now been postponed to next week.After doing a number of other jobs during the day, we returned at sunset in time to capture this view of the walkway/cycle trail which follows the stream through the industrial area.There's a long weekend coming up (King's Birthday - it still feels strange to say King's instead of Queen's) and we had planned to drive out of town, but rain and strong winds are forecast, so we decided it was wiser to stay put.Another view of the stream from last week:I've posted an extra for today here: