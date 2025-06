It was still windy this afternoon but had fined up, so we went for a walk alongside the Kopurererua Stream through the industrial area. While John was looking for birdlife I took pics of the colourful graffiti and other industrial subjects that caught my eye.As I'm late posting this (6th June) I realised I'd missed the current Street Art challenge, because it closed yesterday not today!...and there ends month number five.I've posted an extra for the day here: