Sunset, Matapihi

Downtown Tauranga as viewed from the other side of the railway bridge (Matapihi).



We had heard there was a high chance of a big aurora tonight, big enough to be seen from the North Island. Late this afternoon John and I went to check out a recommended viewing spot, looking south from the rail bridge across the water (a 90 degree angle to the left from this view). We weren't expecting any action until about 10pm but in fact it all started happening about 6pm, so there was a mad rush to get back to this spot from the other side of town, grabbing a takeaway pizza en route! John wasn't feeling great so I was able to talk my sister into coming for a night adventure.



Unfortunately there was far too much 'light pollution' from the city lights (plus moonlight) to capture the aurora on camera, and we didn't have the option of driving an hour or so to a better spot. Very disappointing, especially as so many others captured amazing photos. Never mind, we will have to check out some better spots before the next one!



