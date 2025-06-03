This has been our home on wheels for over five years. I find that hard to believe!An early start this morning as the long weekend is over, and we had to vacate the carpark before the workers arrived. Next stop, the garage to find out when our radiator is coming.In case you're wondering, this wasn't our overnight parking spot, and the wheel marks weren't ours! The long weekend, rain and the industrial area seemed to bring out the boy racers.There was some lovely morning light when I took this photo, then it clouded over and we had another shower of rain.I've posted an extra for the day here: