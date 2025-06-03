Previous
Home on Wheels by chikadnz
Photo 618

Home on Wheels

This has been our home on wheels for over five years. I find that hard to believe!

An early start this morning as the long weekend is over, and we had to vacate the carpark before the workers arrived. Next stop, the garage to find out when our radiator is coming.

In case you're wondering, this wasn't our overnight parking spot, and the wheel marks weren't ours! The long weekend, rain and the industrial area seemed to bring out the boy racers.

There was some lovely morning light when I took this photo, then it clouded over and we had another shower of rain.

3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

