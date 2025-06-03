Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 618
Home on Wheels
This has been our home on wheels for over five years. I find that hard to believe!
An early start this morning as the long weekend is over, and we had to vacate the carpark before the workers arrived. Next stop, the garage to find out when our radiator is coming.
In case you're wondering, this wasn't our overnight parking spot, and the wheel marks weren't ours! The long weekend, rain and the industrial area seemed to bring out the boy racers.
There was some lovely morning light when I took this photo, then it clouded over and we had another shower of rain.
I've posted an extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-06-03
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
1043
photos
41
followers
78
following
169% complete
View this month »
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Latest from all albums
614
192
615
616
617
193
618
619
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motorhome
,
galaxy-a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close