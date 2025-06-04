Previous
Boats in the Mist

We are experiencing another very wet and windy couple of days. We're back at Huharua Park, just north of Tauranga, for a few nights, and very pleased with our choice of parking spot, as it's remarkably sheltered from the strong northerlies. I took advantage of a lull in the rain to have a look at the nearby view across the water to Omokoroa. The tide was partially out, and everything looked very misty.

We've been waiting on a new radiator for the motorhome (our current one has a slow leak so we are keeping an eye on it and not travelling too far from home base). We found out yesterday that it should arrive late this week.
Janice


@chikadnz
