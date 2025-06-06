Change of Direction

We have been renting out our house for the last 4+ years but the tenants moved out this week. The rental agency has told us they don't have many good applicants at the moment, so it seemed an ideal opportunity to move into the house (at least temporarily), sort out all the things we've had in storage, and then decide on our next move. We're still hoping to travel south again when winter is over.



Photographed with my phone at Huharua Park, where we've been staying the last few nights.



Also, today would have been my parents' 66th wedding anniversary.