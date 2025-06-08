Sign up
Previous
Photo 623
Last Leaves
Photographed (with my G9 this time) while waiting our turn to empty / fill tanks at one of Tauranga's dump stations.
This lovely-shaped tree was across the road and clearly indicates the current season.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
tree
,
panasonic-g9
