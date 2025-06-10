Sign up
Photo 625
Tail Lights
Our motorhome finally got it's new radiator fitted today, so we had an early start to take it to the garage.
Before returning to home base tonight (I was in a separate vehicle) I took some ICM shots of the rear of the motorhome in the rain.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
red
icm
galaxy-a15
