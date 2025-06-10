Previous
Tail Lights by chikadnz
Photo 625

Tail Lights

Our motorhome finally got it's new radiator fitted today, so we had an early start to take it to the garage.
Before returning to home base tonight (I was in a separate vehicle) I took some ICM shots of the rear of the motorhome in the rain.
