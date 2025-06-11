Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 626
Fan
The ceiling fan in the main bedroom of our (new to us) house.
Photographed with my phone, and some ICM; the fan wasn't on.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
1052
photos
42
followers
77
following
171% complete
View this month »
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
icm
,
galaxy-a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close