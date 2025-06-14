Sign up
Photo 629
Ohauiti Reserve
We made a short drive from home to a reserve with shared walking and cycleways this afternoon.
We were losing the sun and it was cool under the trees so we didn't stay long, but hope to visit regularly in future.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
galaxy-a15
,
30dw-2025
