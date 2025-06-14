Previous
Ohauiti Reserve by chikadnz
Ohauiti Reserve

We made a short drive from home to a reserve with shared walking and cycleways this afternoon.

We were losing the sun and it was cool under the trees so we didn't stay long, but hope to visit regularly in future.
Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
