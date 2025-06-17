Previous
Autumn Carpet by chikadnz
Photo 632

Autumn Carpet

Fallen leaves from a ginkgo tree in the Ohauiti Reserve, seen on my walk today.

I was watching a tui singing in the tree here, when a lady working in her garden called out to ask if I was getting any good photos. She said this area is full of cherry blossom in the springtime.

Thanks to everyone who commented and faved yesterday's 'Stripes' photo; it made it onto both the popular and trending pages. That's rare for me, so it was a nice surprise!
