Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 632
Autumn Carpet
Fallen leaves from a ginkgo tree in the Ohauiti Reserve, seen on my walk today.
I was watching a tui singing in the tree here, when a lady working in her garden called out to ask if I was getting any good photos. She said this area is full of cherry blossom in the springtime.
Thanks to everyone who commented and faved yesterday's 'Stripes' photo; it made it onto both the popular and trending pages. That's rare for me, so it was a nice surprise!
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1059
photos
42
followers
77
following
173% complete
View this month »
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
Latest from all albums
626
627
628
629
196
630
631
632
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
galaxy-15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close