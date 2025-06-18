Previous
Stairway

Photographed with my phone on a visit to the supermarket this evening.

A busy, muddly day today with not much time or inspiration for photography.

We have decided to move properly into the house, not just use it as a base for sorting, so onward and upward!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
