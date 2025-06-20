Sign up
Photo 635
Curves
Now we are moving back into the house, we need to learn how to use an induction cooktop. We have always had either electric or gas in the past. This is a close up of the shiny new pots we will be using.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
curves
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
galaxy-a15
