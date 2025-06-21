Sign up
Photo 636
Cloudscape, Waimapu Estuary
We had a quiet morning, then made another trip to the storage shed this afternoon.
As we travelled into Tauranga central past the estuary, I saw the clouds and grabbed a quick shot through the passenger window. I loved the drama in this B&W version of the scene.
I believe today is the Winter Solstice in this part of the world: the shortest day of the year.
Sunrise: 7.30am
Sunset: 5.03pm
Just for interest, where my brother lives in the south of the South Island, they had an hour less daylight today than we did. Their sunrise was at 8.24am and sunset at 5.00pm
Our daughter and son-in-law and grandchildren in the mid-South Island were about halfway between, with sunrise at 8.08am and sunset at 5.03pm.
We are looking forward to longer days now, although we still have more than two months of winter to come.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
