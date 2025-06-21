Cloudscape, Waimapu Estuary

We had a quiet morning, then made another trip to the storage shed this afternoon.



As we travelled into Tauranga central past the estuary, I saw the clouds and grabbed a quick shot through the passenger window. I loved the drama in this B&W version of the scene.



I believe today is the Winter Solstice in this part of the world: the shortest day of the year.

Sunrise: 7.30am

Sunset: 5.03pm



Just for interest, where my brother lives in the south of the South Island, they had an hour less daylight today than we did. Their sunrise was at 8.24am and sunset at 5.00pm



Our daughter and son-in-law and grandchildren in the mid-South Island were about halfway between, with sunrise at 8.08am and sunset at 5.03pm.



We are looking forward to longer days now, although we still have more than two months of winter to come.