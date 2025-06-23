Previous
Three by chikadnz
Three

Photographed with my phone while birthday shopping for our youngest grandchild this afternoon. She will be two later this week.

I just realised I should have photographed the lift on the second floor, not the third where we had parked our car!

I've posted an extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-06-23
