Roadside Beauty

I had a busy day today with a carers support group meeting in town this morning, shopping for fruit and veg on the way home for lunch, then a visit from the Occupational Therapist this afternoon. She is going to provide some equipment to help with John's mobility and also made a few other suggestions for us to follow up.



I went for a drive in our vicinity later this afternoon to look for something photogenic. After stopping on the roadside I spotted this pretty clematis growing down the bank.