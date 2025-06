Learning Curve

We used our new induction cooktop for the first time this evening. Thankfully all went smoothly and nothing was under or over-cooked.



Today was our granddaughter's second birthday so we had a family afternoon tea, with both sets of grandparents plus a great grandmother (my Mum). Unfortunately I can't share photos of the birthday girl due to her parents wishes to keep off social media, so you will have to take my word that's she's very cute :-)