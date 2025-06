Sunset after Storm

It rained most of the day today, quite heavily at times. We had invited a friend for dinner this evening but made a mutual decision to postpone until the weather was better. While closing the blinds for the night I noticed a glow in the western sky, and on going outside to photograph, saw there was a full rainbow arch over the houses to the east of us. We're hoping for a drier day tomorrow!



Photographed with my Panasonic G-9 camera.