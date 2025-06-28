Previous
Winter Weather by chikadnz
Photo 643

Winter Weather

Bare trees through a rainy windscreen today, photographed with my G9.

Catching up again, posting this on July 1st.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
