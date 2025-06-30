Sign up
Photo 645
X Marks the Spot
Tree roots, captured with my phone on a walk in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon.
I wonder if there is buried treasure here?
Here ends month number six. Every day I post from now on is a record for me, haha.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
monochrome
,
galaxy-a15
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice spot
July 2nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Well spotted!
July 2nd, 2025
