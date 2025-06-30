Previous
X Marks the Spot by chikadnz
Photo 645

X Marks the Spot

Tree roots, captured with my phone on a walk in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon.

I wonder if there is buried treasure here?

Here ends month number six. Every day I post from now on is a record for me, haha.
Martyn Drage ace
Nice spot
July 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Well spotted!
July 2nd, 2025  
