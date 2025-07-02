Sign up
Photo 647
Photo 647
First Snowdrop
... of the season. Photographed at Mum's place today. I recall these popping up wild amongst the grass when I was growing up on the farm. This one is in a pot beside Mum's front door.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
2
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
flower
,
panasonic-g9
Dianne
ace
So sweet.
July 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous shot
July 3rd, 2025
