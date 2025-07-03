Sign up
Photo 648
Piped Out
Having officially retired last month, today I returned to my workplace to drop off my no-longer-needed uniforms. The uniform room is in the basement; this is what I saw when I looked up.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
red
,
silver
,
galaxy-a15
