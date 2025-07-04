Previous
Corrugated by chikadnz
Corrugated

The laundromat was very busy today, possibly due to the ongoing wet weather and the fact it's school holidays this week.

I went for a short wander around outside to find a photo for today, while I was waiting for a washing machine to become free.

This was a detail of the fence nearby.
4th July 2025

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
July 4th, 2025  
