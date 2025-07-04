Sign up
Previous
Photo 649
Corrugated
The laundromat was very busy today, possibly due to the ongoing wet weather and the fact it's school holidays this week.
I went for a short wander around outside to find a photo for today, while I was waiting for a washing machine to become free.
This was a detail of the fence nearby.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
abstract
galaxy-a15
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Striking texture mix
July 4th, 2025
