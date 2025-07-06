White-faced Heron, Greerton Park

I called in at a park on the way to Mum's this afternoon, hoping to find something interesting to photograph before the late afternoon light disappeared. There were several herons wandering around the rugby field, which was pretty wet due to the recent rain.



This one was drawn to the water (a large puddle!) and I was able to put the long lens onto my camera and get some shots from the carpark without disturbing it.



Unfortunately there weren't many opportunities to get light on it's face, but I did get a couple of reasonable shots.