Photo 652
Reflections, Wairoa River
My niece has been visiting from Christchurch for a few days, and we enjoyed a catch up with her over lunch today. She's been on a break from university but will be back there next week.
While heading out to the storage shed this afternoon to bring another load home, I grabbed a few images with my phone as we crossed the bridge here.
Usually I can't get a good shot of the river as the bridge railings are too high, but today we were travelling in the motorhome, not the car.
As can be seen by the reflections, it was a very still day.
I've posted an extra for the day here
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-07-07
7th July 2025
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
galaxy-a15
