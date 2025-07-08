Sign up
Photo 653
Dusk, Waimapu Estuary
The lights of Maungatapu as seen from the Hairini Bridge this evening. Photographed with my phone while crossing the bridge, on our way home with another load from the storage shed.
The image is a bit noisier than I would like, due to using the phone camera in low light.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
night
,
water
,
icm
,
galaxy-a15
