Dusk, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
Photo 653

Dusk, Waimapu Estuary

The lights of Maungatapu as seen from the Hairini Bridge this evening. Photographed with my phone while crossing the bridge, on our way home with another load from the storage shed.

The image is a bit noisier than I would like, due to using the phone camera in low light.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
