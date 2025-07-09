Previous
Bird of Paradise by chikadnz
Photo 654

Bird of Paradise

Bird of Paradise (aka Strelitzia) flower in Mum's garden, photographed with my phone this afternoon.

A bright splash of colour on an otherwise very dull winter day.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
