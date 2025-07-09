Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 654
Bird of Paradise
Bird of Paradise (aka Strelitzia) flower in Mum's garden, photographed with my phone this afternoon.
A bright splash of colour on an otherwise very dull winter day.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1084
photos
43
followers
76
following
179% complete
View this month »
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
Latest from all albums
648
649
650
651
199
652
653
654
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
garden
,
galaxy-a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close