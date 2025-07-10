I wasn't feeling 100% today so didn't get out to take any photos. We visited Mum this afternoon to check up on her again after a fall this morning, thankfully no (obvious) injuries. We have also been trying to fix her landline which has died for some reason. I spent some time on the phone to her provider and got cut off just as I was about to talk to someone, so will try again tomorrow!
Meanwhile at home, @nzkites has been doing some cleaning in the kitchen as the previous tenants didn't leave things as clean as we would have liked. When checking out his work I was inspired to try some ICM.