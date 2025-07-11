Previous
Winter Tree, Greerton Park by chikadnz
Photo 656

Winter Tree, Greerton Park

Today was another grey and wet winter's day. I called in at the park again on the way to Mum's and photographed trees and the rugby field through the wet windscreen.

I haven't managed to sort Mum's phone yet. I did get hold of the provider today after waiting an hour for a call-back from them (why do these companies always use the same line 'we are experiencing higher call volumes than normal'?). They went through the troubleshooting process with me, and finally advised we try to plug the landline directly into the fibre box rather than going through the internal house wiring, in case that's where the problem lies. So we will try to obtain the correct lead tomorrow.

11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Janice

