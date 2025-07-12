Beach Pathway, Mt Maunganui

After lots of rain yesterday, today brought blue skies and gentle clouds, at least for the first half of the day. I wanted to make the most of this by finding a nice scenic view not too far from home, before the rain clouds blew back in, so we went for a drive. After some indecision (tide's out, sun's in the wrong place, let's go somewhere else...) and a wrong turn or two, we just followed the road and ended up at the beach.We had unknowingly parked across the road from this pathway, so went for a short walk. The view was lovely, but a cold wind and those approaching rain clouds discouraged us from staying too long. You might be able to spot a ship on the distant horizon.I've posted an extra image for the day here:Afterwards we returned to Mum's place with an alternative phone lead and I'm pleased to report it worked. Great timing as she had an unexpected phone call from her sister-in-law in Taupo later, and enjoyed a nice catch-up.I forgot to mention yesterday that we had watched some of the livestream of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand's response to the Covid pandemic (Part Two - Lessons Learnt). It was interesting but a hard watch at times as those who disagreed with the government's actions underwent some tough questioning by the commissioners. However they all spoke well, and now we wait for the outcome. Those same advocacy groups have made some excellent reading material available, which we look forward to getting into when time allows.