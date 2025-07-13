Previous
Green Green Grass of Home by chikadnz
Green Green Grass of Home

It was raining again today so I stayed home and got a few jobs done.

For my photo of the day, I lay down on the lounge floor to photograph raindrops on the grass outside. Our lawn needs mowing!

For the current song title challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50881/let-your-image-sing-your-song-with-song-title-117

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAXkZkGzxWk (Tom Jones)

Two family members celebrate birthdays today, my brother in the South Island and my nephew here. Hard to believe the nephew is 26 already!

13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
