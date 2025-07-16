Sign up
Previous
Photo 661
Swing Bridge, Waimapu Stream
On the way to the laundromat and Mum's place this afternoon, I went for a walk across the park to this swing bridge for my photo of the day.
Although the weather was better today, the rugby fields here were still quite wet underfoot, and I was soon wishing I had worn gumboots rather than non-waterproof track shoes!
I took a few photos of the bridge and stream, and also took the opportunity to find the geocache that had been placed here recently.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
bridge
,
geocaching
,
galaxy-a15
