Swing Bridge, Waimapu Stream by chikadnz
Photo 661

Swing Bridge, Waimapu Stream

On the way to the laundromat and Mum's place this afternoon, I went for a walk across the park to this swing bridge for my photo of the day.

Although the weather was better today, the rugby fields here were still quite wet underfoot, and I was soon wishing I had worn gumboots rather than non-waterproof track shoes!

I took a few photos of the bridge and stream, and also took the opportunity to find the geocache that had been placed here recently.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
