Swing Bridge, Waimapu Stream

On the way to the laundromat and Mum's place this afternoon, I went for a walk across the park to this swing bridge for my photo of the day.



Although the weather was better today, the rugby fields here were still quite wet underfoot, and I was soon wishing I had worn gumboots rather than non-waterproof track shoes!



I took a few photos of the bridge and stream, and also took the opportunity to find the geocache that had been placed here recently.

