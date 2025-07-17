Previous
Sunburst Nine by chikadnz
Photo 662

Sunburst Nine

Yesterday evening Mum became unwell, possibly related to her fall last week, and used her medical alarm to call an ambulance. Family members including @nzkites and I, were quickly there to give support as she was transported to the hospital for investigations. I eventually got home about 4am and managed a few hours sleep before returning to the hospital later. Thankfully everything checked out okay other than a low sodium level, and she was discharged home this afternoon.

Finding little inspiration in the Emergency Dept for my photo of the day (photos are discouraged there anyway), this was taken at Mum's place when we took her back home. It's a close-up of one of the helium balloons from her 90th birthday celebrations in May.

It was a wet and cold southerly-wind day, and we were glad to get home to our warm and dry houses tonight.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
