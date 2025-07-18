Sign up
Photo 663
Sunset, Te Puna
After a short visit to our storage shed late this afternoon, we drove to the end of the road to be met with this lovely view.
Sunset and low tide. What could be better?
Photographed with my phone.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
galaxy-a15
