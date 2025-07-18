Previous
Sunset, Te Puna by chikadnz
Photo 663

Sunset, Te Puna

After a short visit to our storage shed late this afternoon, we drove to the end of the road to be met with this lovely view.

Sunset and low tide. What could be better?

Photographed with my phone.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact