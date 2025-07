Late Rose

Mum is still not feeling 100% so we spent some time with her this afternoon. While exploring her garden for a photo of the day I had a look at her camellia bush. Unfortunately the deep pink flowers are past their best now, browning and dropping petals, so no photos today. Then I spotted this unusual bloom, and realised the camellia was hiding a scraggly rose bush with a lone flower on it.



Photographed with my phone.