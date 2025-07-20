Previous
The Wanderer by chikadnz
Photo 665

The Wanderer

Seen at the garage (petrol station) today when we took a break from work at the storage shed to grab a pie for lunch. I had been looking for a photo while here and found another candidate for the Eye of the Beholder challenge. I then became distracted with other thoughts and walked right past this until @nzkites drew my attention to it.

I had a brief conversation with the couple in the car before taking a few quick shots with my phone. They are locals but were originally from the UK. He told me they had travelled all over the world in this 1948 MG TC Wanderer.

Later I looked them up online. Unfortunately I couldn't find the website from their travels in 2011, but did locate this article:
https://www.sunlive.co.nz/news/18279-the-drive-of-lifetime.html?post=18279-the-drive-of-lifetime.html

I hope we bump into them again sometime; they would have some very interesting stories to tell!

Edited in Nik Silver Efex.
