The Wanderer

Seen at the garage (petrol station) today when we took a break from work at the storage shed to grab a pie for lunch. I had been looking for a photo while here and found another candidate for the Eye of the Beholder challenge. I then became distracted with other thoughts and walked right past this until @nzkites drew my attention to it.
I had a brief conversation with the couple in the car before taking a few quick shots with my phone. They are locals but were originally from the UK. He told me they had travelled all over the world in this 1948 MG TC Wanderer.