We spent the afternoon at the storage shed again today, preparing to have the large items transported later this week. Unfortunately we have had mice make themselves at home there, not too much damage thankfully, just lots of mess.This is a view of Mauao (Mt Maunganui), looking north from the end of the road as we were losing the light. The tide was in today. Photographed from the same place as this one last week (looking westwards):