Photo 669
Bollard
I spotted this on a quick visit to the new Bunnings in town, before heading home this evening.
We did a big sort out at home tonight, to make room for the furniture and other storage shed contents which are being moved in tomorrow.
24th July 2025
24th July 2025
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1110
photos
45
followers
76
following
184% complete
View this month »
Tags
yellow
,
urban
,
galaxy-a15
