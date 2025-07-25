Previous
We spent about six hours moving all the large items home from the storage shed today, as well as a lot of smaller things that we couldn't access before. I was excited to finally discover the toaster, so we no longer have to grill bread in the oven!

We had hired "Two Men and a Truck" and they did a fantastic job loading it all into the truck, then unloading at the other end, remaining good-humoured throughout. Hence not much time for photography today and we are feeling rather shattered!

Everything needed cleaning after five years in storage and the recent mouse infestation we've had. This is a stack of plates that are waiting to be put away.
