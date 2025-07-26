Previous
Lunch by chikadnz
Photo 671

Lunch

We had poached eggs on toasted muffins for lunch today.
A quieter day recovering from yesterdays activities, but still some unpacking and lots of sorting out to be done.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Janice

@chikadnz
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
