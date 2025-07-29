Previous
Black and Green by chikadnz
Black and Green

It was a wet and windy day as expected. I photographed this from inside the house, where it was warm and dry!

Please note, our lawn was mowed on Saturday and looks much better.
Janice

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
