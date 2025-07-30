Sign up
Previous
Photo 675
Cherry Blossom
Photographed near the Wairoa River rail bridge this afternoon, this cherry blossom is a bit battered from the last 24hrs of rain and wind.
At this time of year, the deep pink blossom can be seen on trees throughout the area. Another early sign that spring is coming. I saw some daffodils flowering today too.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
0
1
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1111
photos
45
followers
76
following
184% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
panasonic-g9
