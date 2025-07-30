Previous
Cherry Blossom by chikadnz
Cherry Blossom

Photographed near the Wairoa River rail bridge this afternoon, this cherry blossom is a bit battered from the last 24hrs of rain and wind.

At this time of year, the deep pink blossom can be seen on trees throughout the area. Another early sign that spring is coming. I saw some daffodils flowering today too.
