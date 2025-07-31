Apata Rail Bridge

I headed a short distance out of town this afternoon to collect one of our geocache containers from a road worker who had found it, apparently washed away from where it should have been. Not in the most recent heavy rainfall though, it seems this was an older container that had gone missing and been replaced by us some time ago, as the replacement was still in the correct spot. The road worker has recently started geocaching and would like to do more but his work hours prevent it. There are a lot of road works in the area at the moment, but he thinks the part he's been involved with should be completed in the next couple of weeks.



Before meeting him, I stopped to find another geocache near this rail bridge. I wasn't successful but got my photo for the day. Afterwards I did make a successful find on a nearby road with a great view. Other than a light shower, thankfully the rain held off.



Month #7 completed!